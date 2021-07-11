OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on OFS. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on OFS Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

OFS Capital stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 181.6% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 94.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 542.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Capital (OFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.