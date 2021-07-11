Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $298.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.58. 638,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,972. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $171.57 and a 12 month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

