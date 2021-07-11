Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Omnicell’s shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to. The top line rose year-over-year on growth across both the operating segments in the last-reported first quarter. There has been record increase in the number of long-term sole-source contracts with the addition of top 300 U.S. health systems in the first quarter. The company’s optimism about the gradual resumption of elective surgeries is encouraging. The company is progressing as it is advancing autonomous pharmacy by expanding portfolio and investing in digital cloud-based platform. The raised adjusted EPS view also buoys optimism. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected revenues and earnings performances in the first quarter. However, escalating costs and operating expenses in the quarter was discouraging.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $151.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 196.42, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.63. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $153.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

