ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $66.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:ONTF traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 220,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. ON24 has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.18.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $175,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

