Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 58,958 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 345,895 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,670,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after buying an additional 778,741 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on KGC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

