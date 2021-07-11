Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 19,400.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,680 shares during the period. Domo comprises about 2.7% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domo were worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after buying an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after buying an additional 39,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 128,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 189,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.