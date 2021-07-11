Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Intelligent Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INS. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $10,116,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $3,981,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 293,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 92,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 573,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after buying an additional 92,157 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. 16,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,350. The company has a market cap of $283.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

