Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

