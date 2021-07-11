OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.80.

OPRX opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $958.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,849.28 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $762,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,228.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $753,031.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,684.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,488 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

