Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 996,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,880 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $17,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after buying an additional 200,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 95.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.80 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

