Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 527,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORTX stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

