Orchid Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $225.63 million and approximately $48.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.31 or 0.00885502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005465 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,402,109 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

