Ossiam Acquires 1,600 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 52.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Celanese were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $153.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.68.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

