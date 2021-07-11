Ossiam Buys Shares of 22,768 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Ossiam bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $76,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock valued at $111,605,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $36.08 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

