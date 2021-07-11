Ossiam Decreases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $87.10 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

