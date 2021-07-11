Ossiam Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,219 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $24,143,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $293,181,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.4% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IFF opened at $147.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

