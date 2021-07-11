Ossiam Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Amcor were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after buying an additional 354,377 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 373,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 281,624 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,444,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCR stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

