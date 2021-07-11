Ossiam Has $872,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

EMR stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.