Ossiam Sells 12,156 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,960,000 after buying an additional 126,769 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after buying an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

NYSE DLR opened at $155.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

