Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) shares were up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 40,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 17,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVCHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

