PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.50. 1,315,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.88. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

