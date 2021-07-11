PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

MPGPF stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

