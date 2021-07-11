Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives C$46.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.00.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up C$0.87 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 285,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$34.09 and a 1 year high of C$53.30. The stock has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 24.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

