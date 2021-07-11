ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.43 million and $212.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,944.05 or 1.00069017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00041781 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007207 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00057438 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

