Paul Horstmeier Sells 10,750 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $478,206.30.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

