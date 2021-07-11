PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 5.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,060. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

