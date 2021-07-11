Pendle One Day Trading Volume Tops $43,316.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $43,316.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00162835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.77 or 0.99911465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.00956384 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

