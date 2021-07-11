Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,406 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises about 2.6% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $115,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.36.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

