Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.63 million-$920.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.98 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

