Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Head to Head Contrast

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Costamare pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Costamare has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Costamare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Costamare and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $460.32 million 3.03 $8.88 million $1.02 11.18 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.62 $5.19 million $1.05 5.41

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costamare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Costamare and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Costamare currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.49%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Costamare.

Volatility and Risk

Costamare has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 9.50% 11.82% 5.14% Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

Summary

Costamare beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

