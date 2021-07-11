Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSMMY. Simmons lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

PSMMY opened at $84.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.01. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

