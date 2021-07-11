Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 39.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

NYSE:PBR opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.