Phala.Network Hits Market Cap of $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00053894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.99 or 0.00874747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00044516 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.