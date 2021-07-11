Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Sells $51,880.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Photronics stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.
