Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Sells $51,880.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Photronics stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $5,738,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 501,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after buying an additional 464,017 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after buying an additional 446,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

