Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

PLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of PLL opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $88.97.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

