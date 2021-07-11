Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 2,839 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,631. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.76 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

