Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $54,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 79.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.