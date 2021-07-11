Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,084 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $58.86 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

