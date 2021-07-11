Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 141.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after acquiring an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

