Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,228,000 after buying an additional 54,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after acquiring an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after buying an additional 782,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

