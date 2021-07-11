Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 22,900 OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after buying an additional 5,941,130 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $5.75 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $516.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

