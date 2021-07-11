Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $106,000 in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in ZIX by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 282,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 103,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 28,136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market cap of $400.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07. Zix Co. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

