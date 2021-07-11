Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $109,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 739.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 164,502 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,452 shares of company stock worth $1,920,657 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYTK stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

