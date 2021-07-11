Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MBI opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.