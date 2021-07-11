Pinz Capital Management LP Sells 5,500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinz Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,416 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 296.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.