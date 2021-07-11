Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after buying an additional 264,875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 71,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,793.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

UFS stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

