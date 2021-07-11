Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Brokerages expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report sales of $7.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.76 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $31.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 4,213,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862,532 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 640,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,847,000 after purchasing an additional 184,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

