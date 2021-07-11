Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.33. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

PLNT stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.86. 756,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,206. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -335.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

