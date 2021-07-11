Plian (PI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60,125.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Plian has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $60,125.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.50 or 0.00875011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045091 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 828,365,161 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.