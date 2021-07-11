PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.0668 on Top Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One PlotX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlotX has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $398,092.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.35 or 0.00887368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005475 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.